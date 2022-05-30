Das US LargeCap Multi-Faktor Wikifolio investiert gleichgewichtet in bis zu 100 US-Unternehmen mit sehr kleiner Marktkapitalisierung, welche von mehr als 200 wissenschaftlich untersuchten Aktienanomalien positiv beeinflusst wurden. Insbesondere die Zusammensetzung von Anomalien, ihre Auswirkungen und die daraus resultierenden Gewichtungen auf einzelne Unternehmen unterliegen einer quantitativen Methodik. Meine wikifolios: US LargeCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor4 US MidCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor3 US SmallCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor2 US MicroCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor1 -- English The US LargeCap Multi-Faktor wikifolio invests equally in up to 100 stocks of micro cap U.S. companies that have been positively driven by more than 200 scientific researched equity anomalies. Specifically, the composition of anomalies, their impact and resulting weights on individual firms is subject to a quantitative methodology. My wikifolios: US LargeCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor4 US MidCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor3 US SmallCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor2 US MicroCap Multi-Faktor, wfmfactor1