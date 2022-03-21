Mooncrypto World-EM-Satellit
Performance
-0.7 %since 2022-02-07
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-10.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.54×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2022-03-21 at 10:26 amUS8522341036Price EUR 125.160 5.0%
Trading Idea
Es wird ein ganz einfaches 70/30 Portfolio abgebildet, welches Crypto Assets als Satelliten besitzt. Die Assets werden aktiv verfolgt und ggf. Angepasst. Dieses Portfolio ist für Leute gedacht, die gerne in Crypto investieren wollen, aber nicht so ein hohes Risiko eingehen wollen. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFMOONCWMS
Date created
|2022-02-07
|Index level
High watermark
|102.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Rico Brey
Registered since 2022-01-17