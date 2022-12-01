MSWettwichteln 2022
-1.1%
since 11/21/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.73
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
10 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Performancetracker des MSWettwichtelns 2022. Alle Aktien werden versucht im gleichen Anteil um am 01.12. um 9 Uhr eingekauft zu werden. Aufgrund der Stückelung und der Ausführungszeit kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
Master data
Symbol
WFMSWW2022
Date created
11/21/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0