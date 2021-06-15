See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

The very best forever

Quantor

Performance

  • +4.6 %
    since 2021-05-13
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.70×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Moat, stats, business case.
Financials, growth, chart.
These guys have it all.
My high allocation core.

I have been trading for a long time and always overtraded. This stops now. High allocation to conviction stocks. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFMYSALONE
Date created
2021-05-13
Index level
High watermark
104.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Quantor
Registered since 2015-02-28
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios