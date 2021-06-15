The very best forever
Last Login: 2021-06-15
Performance
-
+4.6 %since 2021-05-13
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-3.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.70×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-13 at 08:09 pmDE0005557508Price EUR 16.574 0.5 %
-
Sell 2021-05-13 at 08:08 pmDE0007010803Price EUR 751.800 3.8 %
Trading Idea
Moat, stats, business case.
Financials, growth, chart.
These guys have it all.
My high allocation core.
I have been trading for a long time and always overtraded. This stops now. High allocation to conviction stocks. show more
Financials, growth, chart.
These guys have it all.
My high allocation core.
I have been trading for a long time and always overtraded. This stops now. High allocation to conviction stocks. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFMYSALONE
|
Date created
|2021-05-13
|Index level
|
High watermark
|104.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2015-02-28