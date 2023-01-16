Nasdaq Trader
-2.6%
since 01/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
25%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Es wird nur der Nasdaq und Gold getradet, sowohl Long als Short. Hebel sollte nicht mehr als 5 sein. Es wird versucht eine Jahresperformance von mindestens 15% zu erzielen. Ich bin seit 10 Jahren aktiver Trader.
Master data
Symbol
WFNASDAQTR
Date created
01/02/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.7