Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

DerNachhaltigeBoss

NachhaltigeBoss

Last Login: 02/13/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.3%
since 01/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.11
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
24 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Durch den Klimawandel sollte man wirtschaftlich gut überlegen was macht. Indeen folgen noch...................................................................................................................................................................................

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFNI987654

Date created

01/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+18.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+25.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year