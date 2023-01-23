Register
Projekt Manhattan

VitaVate

Last Login: 01/23/2023

-0.3%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
0.36
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
11 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Trading Idea

Hallo, wir sind Projekt Manhattan, ein Schülerteam vom Albert-Einstein-Gymnasium München. Wir vier haben uns 2023 entschlossen ein Muster Portfolio zu Bildungszwecken zu erstellen. Unser Ziel ist es den größtmöglichen Gewinn für uns zu sichern. Tschüss!

Master data

Symbol

WFNI999199

Date created

01/12/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

