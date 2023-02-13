Moyai Investments
-3.4%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.0%
Max loss
0.93
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
31 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Value Investing Short und Long Term Investing ( Kurz und Langzeit ) Wall Street bets ( Wall Street Wetten) Environmental Social Governance Investing ( Umweltbewusstes, soziales Investing mit guten Arbeitsbedingungen)
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFNI999999
Date created
01/12/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.1