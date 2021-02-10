See all wikifolios
Technologies and Medicine Invest

GelddruckerAG

Performance

  • -4.5 %
    since 2021-01-13
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Investition in aller Art moderner Technologien (z. B. AI, Halbleiter, Haushaltstechnologie, uvm.) & Pharma-/Medizinkonzerne (besonderer Fokus auf corona-relevante Aktien), Mix aus kurzfristigen und langfristigen Investitionen, ständige Überwachung und regelmäßige Aktualisierung des Depots. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFNISTNKS9
Date created
2021-01-13
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

GelddruckerAG
Registered since 2020-06-09
