Team03

Team03pindl

Performance

  • +0.6 %
    since 2021-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.80×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Wir wollen Geld machen Und das soll schnell passieren weil dies nötig ist um zu gewinnen und wir sind die besten weil wir toll sind. Dadurch werden wir sehr viel virtuelles Geld machen und unsere lehrerin stolz machen. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFNIVGHKRE
Date created
2021-01-28
Index level
High watermark
101.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Team03pindl
Registered since 2021-01-28
