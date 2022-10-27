Oliver Wissmann
-0.7%
since 10/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Oliver Wißmann bringt sein jahrzehntelang erworbenes Experten-Fachwissen zum Wertpapierhandel und seine Profi-Tools aus dem institutionellen Wertpapierhandel ein, um mit einem ganzheitlichen Handelssystem alle seine Empfehlungen auf größte Sicherheit auszurichten.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFOLIVER27
Date created
10/25/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0