Thinking outside of the box

Fiona

Last Login: 05/18/2022

+3.1%
since 04/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.7%
Max loss
0.60
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

7%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
20 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

The goal of this portfolio is to provide exceptional above-average returns while picking as little stocks as necessary and still maintaining a relatively risk-averse level of diversification. Generally, the portfolio aims to include the most promising stocks from all industries.

Master data

Symbol

WFOUTOFBOX

Date created

04/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.3

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

