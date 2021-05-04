Faktor Momentum
Performance
+0.6 %since 2021-04-12
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-2.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Buy 2021-04-14 at 02:15 pmDE000LS9DDX5Price EUR 739.693 1.5 %
Trading Idea
Selbst entwickelter Handelsansatz für die Selektion von Wikifolios mit starker Rendite, geringen Schwankungen und anderen Qualitätsfaktoren. Die Anpassung der Zusammensetzung des Dachwikifolios soll ein Mal pro Monat erfolgen. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFPASI3141
Date created
|2021-04-12
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2020-01-02