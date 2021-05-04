See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Faktor Momentum

PASInvestment

Performance

  • +0.6 %
    since 2021-04-12
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Selbst entwickelter Handelsansatz für die Selektion von Wikifolios mit starker Rendite, geringen Schwankungen und anderen Qualitätsfaktoren. Die Anpassung der Zusammensetzung des Dachwikifolios soll ein Mal pro Monat erfolgen. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFPASI3141
Date created
2021-04-12
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

PASInvestment
Registered since 2020-01-02
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios