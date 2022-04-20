LoginRegister
Power-worldwide

Bomstemommel

Last Login: 04/20/2022

+0.7%
since 04/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.5%
Max loss
0.44
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
20 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Fossile Brennstoffe sind auf dem absteigenden Ast. Strom dagegen wird immer wichtiger. Hier sammle ich Stromerzeuger und Händler aus der aller Welt. Zwischen konventionell und ökologisch erzeugtem Strom unterscheide ich nicht.

Master data

Symbol

WFPOWWORLD

Date created

04/01/2022

Index level

High watermark

100.5

Decision making

Investment Universe

