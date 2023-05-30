PS Trend Positiv
+11.5%
since 10/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-17.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
214 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
EUR 100
Trading Idea
Die Strategie umfasst 2Schritte. Zunächst wird die Investitionsquote bestimmt. Anhand zweier Gleitende Durchschnitte wird der Anteil der Aktien mit einem positiven Trend errechnet. Der Anteil bestimmt die Investitionsquote. Dies hat den Vorteil, dass sich das Wikifolio immer dynamisch der aktuellen Marktlage anpasst. Im zweiten Schritt folgt die Auswahl der Einzelwerte.
Master data
Symbol
WFPSTREND1
Date created
10/28/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
110.3