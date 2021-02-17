Faktor Welt-ETFs
Last Login: 2021-02-17
Performance
-
+1.2 %since 2021-02-08
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.38×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-16 at 06:07 pmLU1287023342Price EUR 150.950 18.4 %
-
Sell 2021-02-16 at 06:06 pmIE00B4WXJJ64Price EUR 133.190 18.4 %
Trading Idea
Ich übergewichte Westeuropa. Das Portfolio versucht von den Faktoren Small-Cap, Value und Momentum zu profitieren. Außerdem enthält es noch Immobilien und Rohstoffe. Der Anlagehorizont ist ausschließlich langfristig. Für den risikoarmen Teil (30%) verwende ich Staatsanleihen(20%) von Deutschland, Frankreich, Niederlande und Österreich und europäische Unternehmensanleihen(10%).
Das Rebalancing findet alle 6 Monate statt. show more
Das Rebalancing findet alle 6 Monate statt. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFPSVEWRLD
|
Date created
|2021-02-08
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-27