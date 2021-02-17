See all wikifolios
Faktor Welt-ETFs

growthtokgv

Performance

  • +1.2 %
    since 2021-02-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.38×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Ich übergewichte Westeuropa. Das Portfolio versucht von den Faktoren Small-Cap, Value und Momentum zu profitieren. Außerdem enthält es noch Immobilien und Rohstoffe. Der Anlagehorizont ist ausschließlich langfristig. Für den risikoarmen Teil (30%) verwende ich Staatsanleihen(20%) von Deutschland, Frankreich, Niederlande und Österreich und europäische Unternehmensanleihen(10%).
Das Rebalancing findet alle 6 Monate statt. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFPSVEWRLD
Date created
2021-02-08
Index level
High watermark
100.7

Trader

growthtokgv
Registered since 2020-11-27
