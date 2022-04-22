LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Pegasus Value Fund

PegasusValue

Last Login: 04/22/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.4%
since 03/26/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.3%
Max loss
0.37
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
27 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

“Our mission is to achieve maximal returns by pursuing an active investment management approach based on traditional as well as modern value investing concepts. We conduct thorough research on companies that trade at a generous discount to current and future enterprise value with the intent of becoming long-term shareholders of the respective business. Our analysis covers not only the quantitative financial situation of the company, but also the qualitative characteristics like management competency and moat strength. “

Master data

Symbol

WFPVF20221

Date created

03/26/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Das Polit-Büro

Dr.Elmar Peine

+28.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Long Short Global AR

Martin Bruns

+48.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+24.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+40.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+38.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+18.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+109.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year