Quantct
-1.7%
since 12/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Es wird anhand der Faktoren Size, Quality, Growth und Value Trend-ETFs wie der Clean Energy-, Digitalisierung- sowie Cyber Security-ETF untersucht. Die besten fünf Unternehmen werden selektiert und gleichgewichtet investiert. Eine Umschichtung findet im Mai und Oktober des Jahres statt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFQUANTREN
Date created
12/23/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0