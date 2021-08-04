Global Stock Opportunities

Trading Idea

Art

- Ausschließlich Aktien

- Keine Leerverkäufe

- Max. 10 Positionen



Rationale

- Keine Cashreserve

- Kein Rebalancing

- Kein Timing

- Langfristig orientiert



Fokus

- Kein geografischer Fokus

- Kein Industrie Fokus



Peter Lynch: 'It's Always Darkest Before The Pitch Black' show more

This content is not available in the current language.