Global Stock Opportunities

Vintage2016

Performance

  • +316.3 %
    since 2016-02-03
  • +42.4 %
    1 Year
  • +29.2 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -32.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Art
- Ausschließlich Aktien
- Keine Leerverkäufe
- Max. 10 Positionen

Rationale
- Keine Cashreserve
- Kein Rebalancing
- Kein Timing
- Langfristig orientiert

Fokus
- Kein geografischer Fokus
- Kein Industrie Fokus

Peter Lynch: 'It's Always Darkest Before The Pitch Black' show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFRANKFURT
Date created
2016-02-03
Index level
High watermark
430.0

Trader

Vintage2016
Registered since 2014-09-11
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

