Langfristig Reich
+44.8%
since 05/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Ich werde reich. Durch einen Anteil von 90% meines Kapitals strebe ich langfristig ein Plus an. Optionsscheine, mit denen ich zyklische Events trade, stocke ich mein Kapital auf und werde reicher. Dabei sollte ich nicht mehr als 1% meines Kapitals riskieren.
Master data
Symbol
WFREICHWEA
Date created
05/21/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
146.8