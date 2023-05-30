Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Langfristig Reich

TandrewAte

Last Login: 05/30/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+44.8%
since 05/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Ich werde reich. Durch einen Anteil von 90% meines Kapitals strebe ich langfristig ein Plus an. Optionsscheine, mit denen ich zyklische Events trade, stocke ich mein Kapital auf und werde reicher. Dabei sollte ich nicht mehr als 1% meines Kapitals riskieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFREICHWEA

Date created

05/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

146.8

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment 4.0

Dr. Philip Bußmann

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

finkener-trading strategy

Achim Finkener

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

VOLAPUR

Dietmar Henke

+31.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG