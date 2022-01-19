See all wikifolios
Complessivo

Finanziere

Performance

  • -2.5 %
    since 2022-01-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Die Gewichtung soll je nach Marktlage offensiv oder konservativ ausgerichtet werden. Ansonsten soll die Gewichtung zwischen fünf und fünfzehn Prozent betragen, um auch unter den Strategien diversifiziert zu sein. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFRISKMANA
Date created
2022-01-16
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

Finanziere
Registered since 2021-12-30
