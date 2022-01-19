Complessivo
Last Login: 2022-01-19
Performance
-
-2.5 %since 2022-01-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-19 at 06:29 pmDE000LS9NMN6Price EUR 371.679 1.1%
-
Sell 2022-01-19 at 03:28 pmDE000LS9AWD3Price EUR 238.295 4.9%
Trading Idea
Die Gewichtung soll je nach Marktlage offensiv oder konservativ ausgerichtet werden. Ansonsten soll die Gewichtung zwischen fünf und fünfzehn Prozent betragen, um auch unter den Strategien diversifiziert zu sein. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFRISKMANA
|
Date created
|2022-01-16
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2021-12-30