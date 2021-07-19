See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Significant Alpha Opportunities

Jonathan Pokall
KingJay

Performance

  • -1.8 %
    since 2021-07-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ziel des Portfolios ist es mit Investitionen in kurz- und mittelfristige Marktopportunitäten signifikante Alphas zu erwirtschaften. Dazu werden sowohl Standardanlage- als auch Hebelprodukte genutzt, um Returns zu maximieren.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFSAOPPORT
Date created
2021-07-16
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

KingJay
Jonathan Pokall
Registered since 2020-07-10
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios