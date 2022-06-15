LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Value-Growth Trading

SchulzArmin

Last Login: 06/15/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 06/11/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

28%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Strategie folgt der Suche nach unterbewerteten Aktien. Gewinnwachstum steht hier im Vordergrund, sowie ein annehmbares Kurs-Gewinn Verhältnis. Eine breite Diversifikation senkt das Risiko, welche stets gegeben ist. Kurzfristige Zertifikate sind geplant.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSCHULZ78

Date created

06/11/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

riemes

Daniel Issing

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+38.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend Select Prime

Frank Keip

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+32.5%
Ø-Perf. per year