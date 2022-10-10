Register
Sektor Invest Europa

-1.0%
since 10/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.5%
Max loss
0.36
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Mit dem Wikifolio "Sektor Invest Europa" möchte ich die 11 Haupt Sektoren der europäischen Wirtschaft über ETFs abbilden. Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon...

Master data

Symbol

WFSEKTOREU

Date created

10/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

