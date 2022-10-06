Sektor Invest Weltweit
+0.2%
since 10/06/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.27
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Mit dem Wikifolio "Sektor Invest Weltweit" möchte ich die 11 Haupt Sektoren der weltweiten Wirtschaft über ETFs abbilden. Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon...
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFSEKTORWE
Date created
10/06/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0