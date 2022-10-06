Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Sektor Invest Weltweit

IndexInvestor1

Last Login: 10/06/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 10/06/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.27
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Mit dem Wikifolio "Sektor Invest Weltweit" möchte ich die 11 Haupt Sektoren der weltweiten Wirtschaft über ETFs abbilden. Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon...

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSEKTORWE

Date created

10/06/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+31.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

absehbar gehebelt

Manfred Weber

+149.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldminen und Basisrohstoffwerte

Andre Biegisch

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year