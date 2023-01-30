Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

SfE 2023

SuNfAcE

Last Login: 01/30/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.9%
since 01/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Portfolio mit 10 Prozent Handel. Gefächert in unterschiedliche Marktbereiche. Risikobereitschaft ist mittel. Erholungstest der Märkte nach der Krise von 2022. Nachhandeln erwünscht aber auf eigenes Risiko.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSFE12023

Date created

01/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+32.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year