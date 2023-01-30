SfE 2023
-0.9%
since 01/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Portfolio mit 10 Prozent Handel. Gefächert in unterschiedliche Marktbereiche. Risikobereitschaft ist mittel. Erholungstest der Märkte nach der Krise von 2022. Nachhandeln erwünscht aber auf eigenes Risiko.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFSFE12023
Date created
01/22/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0