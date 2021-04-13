Lagotto Romagnolo
Last Login: 2021-04-13
Performance
-
+6.3 %since 2021-03-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
-
Buy 2021-04-13 at 09:01 pmKYG8208B1014Price EUR 33.000 <0.1 %
-
Sell 2021-04-13 at 09:02 pmSE0013647385Price EUR 49.520 0.1 %
Dieses Wikifolio umfasst internationale High-Growth Werte, die aus meiner Sicht langfristig das Potential für eine überdurchschnittliche Wertentwicklung aufweisen. Die Anlage ist überwiegend langfristig ausgelegt. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSHEPHERD
|
Date created
|2021-03-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|105.1
Trader
Sebastian Spiske
Registered since 2020-01-21