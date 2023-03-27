Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

SMTrading

TraderSM

Last Login: 03/27/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 03/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Eine angemessene Diversifikation im Portfolio ist wichtig. Am besten nicht alles in eine Anlageklasse oder Branche, sondern Streuen. Die aktuelle Marktlage ist sehr volatil und riskant, wodurch sicheres Anlegen Voraussetzung ist.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSMTRADER

Date created

03/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+19.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

TTT - Trend Target Trading

Heiko Rudolph

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year