Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Spoekenkieker-2022

Spoekenkieker

Last Login: 11/02/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.4%
since 10/27/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Wiederauflage des erfolgreichen, aber inzwischen geschlossenen Spökenkieker-Wikifolios. Eine Mischung aus Chance und Sicherheit mit Aktien aus verschiedenen Branchen, Fonds und einer Beimischung von Hebelprodukten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSPOE2022

Date created

10/27/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.8

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+29.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.1%
Ø-Perf. per year