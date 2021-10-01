See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Squadron Trading

SquadronFX

Performance

  • +126.1 %
    since 2021-01-26
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -59.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.53×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential.Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFSQUADRON
Date created
2021-01-26
Index level
High watermark
300.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

SquadronFX
Registered since 2021-01-26
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios