Aktien Standard
Last Login: 2022-02-14
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2022-01-17
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-17 at 11:36 amDE0007664039Price EUR 192.520 0.2%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Standard Aktiendepot, das nach klassischer Aktienanalyse eine Kauf- und Verkaufsentscheidung vornimmt.
Es wird ein mittelfristige- bis langfristiger Investitionshorizont angestrebt.
Die Investitionsquote kann zwischen 0 und 100% schwanken. show more
Es wird ein mittelfristige- bis langfristiger Investitionshorizont angestrebt.
Die Investitionsquote kann zwischen 0 und 100% schwanken. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSRWEFRFS
|
Date created
|2022-01-17
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-10-27
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis