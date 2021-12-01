Stocks for tomorrow
Performance
-1.4 %since 2021-11-22
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-4.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.71×Risk factor
Trading Idea
Select the right stocks for the world of tomorrow! The world is changing, today more than yesterday! Between digitalization and a new industrial revolution that aims to become carbon neutral, the pace of innovation is simply stunning! "Stocks for tomorrow" will pick stocks that provide a glide path into the future.
Focus is on North America and International stocks. I decided not to invest into any ETF's for this portfolio. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFSTFORTOM
Date created
|2021-11-22
|Index level
High watermark
|100.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-03-30
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis