Swings und kurzfristige Chancen
+0.3%
since 01/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Idee ist es mit Hilfe von Chartmustern mittelfristige Trends über Swings zu spielen und aber auch die ein oder andere kurzfristige Trading-Idee - sowohl Long wie Short - umzusetzen. Produkte und Märkte können dabei vielfältig genutzt werden.
Master data
Symbol
WFSWCALLPU
Date created
01/02/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0