Sogaman XIV is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to create returns on short term holding periods.



INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in large cap stocks which are highly active and volatile, with large trading volumes . Similar to SDA , XIV invests in companies with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.



XIV invests across all sectors in USA stocks



This strategy applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries.