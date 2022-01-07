SOGAMAN XIV
Last Login: 2022-01-07
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2022-01-06
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.18×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-07 at 09:35 pmUS0846707026Price EUR 281.600 5.1 %
-
Sell 2022-01-07 at 09:41 pmUS0605051046Price EUR 43.395 2.2 %
Trading Idea
Sogaman XIV is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to create returns on short term holding periods.
INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in large cap stocks which are highly active and volatile, with large trading volumes . Similar to SDA , XIV invests in companies with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.
XIV invests across all sectors in USA stocks
This strategy applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries. show more
INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in large cap stocks which are highly active and volatile, with large trading volumes . Similar to SDA , XIV invests in companies with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.
XIV invests across all sectors in USA stocks
This strategy applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSX4V1455
|
Date created
|2022-01-06
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-09-14
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis