Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

High-Risk Universal Trading

Mario Hentzsch

 | Mariol

Last Login: 09/11/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.4%
since 5/11/2023
-1.8%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-3.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
123 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio High-Risk Universal Trading , kann in alles an der Börse handelbare Weltweit investieren. Das Portfolio kann voll investiert sein oder auch eine 100% Cash-Quote haben. Die Entscheidung hängt von der Einschätzung der Marktsituation und der Anlageziele ab. Alle Anlageprodukte, die auf dem Markt verfügbar sind, können für dieses Portfolio verwendet werden. Anlagehorizont kurz- als auch langfristig. Folgendes ist unbedingt zu beachten das Wikifolio ist hoch spekulativ.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFT5UKPR2E

Date created

05/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

DZB Aktienwerteauswahl 2026

Tobias Kramer

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

JoHa Market Opportunities

Jochen Hanke

+7.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+14.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Uranium Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+31.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Simply the Best

Sven-Oliver Massar

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG