See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Technology Supply Chain

longway

Performance

  • +17.9 %
    since 2021-04-29
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -8.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.85×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Technology and mining stock portfolio for the 1- to 2-yr horizon.

This portfolio primarily invests in stock of companies that support the next generation of technological advancements as well as upstream suppliers.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WFTECHSPLY
Date created
2021-04-29
Index level
High watermark
117.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

longway
Registered since 2021-03-12
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios