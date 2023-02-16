Topaktien 2023
+3.3%
since 01/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
20 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Unterbewertete Aktien, die das Potential bis zum Allzeithoch haben. Wir kaufen daher die Aktien von denen wir glauben dass Sie im Jahr 2023 TOP Aktien werden, da sie gegenwärtig unterbewertet sind. Das ist TopA2023
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFTOPA2023
Date created
01/26/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
104.2