Top of the Sector

CHM

Performance

  • +9.8 %
    since 2020-11-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Diversifiziertes Aktien-Portfolio, welches in die Top 3 Aktien nach MarketCap der einzelnen Segmente nach den Vanguard Speciality ETFs investiert.

Anlagesegemente:
* Communication Services
* Consumer Discretionary
* Consumer Staples
* Energy
* Financials
* Health Care
* Industrial
* Information Technology
* Materials
* Real Estate
* Utilities

Master data

Symbol
WFTOPOTSEC
Date created
2020-11-14
Index level
High watermark
109.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

CHM
Registered since 2017-04-08
