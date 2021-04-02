Top of the Sector
Performance
-
+9.8 %since 2020-11-14
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-4.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2020-11-23 at 08:39 pmUS9311421039Price EUR 126.760 3.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Diversifiziertes Aktien-Portfolio, welches in die Top 3 Aktien nach MarketCap der einzelnen Segmente nach den Vanguard Speciality ETFs investiert.
Anlagesegemente:
* Communication Services
* Consumer Discretionary
* Consumer Staples
* Energy
* Financials
* Health Care
* Industrial
* Information Technology
* Materials
* Real Estate
* Utilities
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFTOPOTSEC
|
Date created
|2020-11-14
|Index level
|
High watermark
|109.4
Rules
Registered since 2017-04-08