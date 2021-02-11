BestTraders Choice
Last Login: 2021-02-11
Performance
+61.3 %since 2020-05-20
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-10.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2020-05-21 at 03:03 pmDE000LS9M606Price EUR 139.481 11.1 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Dieses Dach-Wikifolio bildet eine Auswahl von renditestarken und langfristig erfolgreichen Wikifolios ab, in die ich selbst investiere.
Ziel ist es, das Wikifolio investierbar zu machen, um es als Real-Money-Portfolio mir selbst und auch anderen bereitzustellen.
Master data
Symbol
|WFTRADBEST
Date created
|2020-05-20
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Registered since 2016-12-10
Decision making
- Technical analysis