See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

BestTraders Choice

miwi13

Performance

  • +61.3 %
    since 2020-05-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -10.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Dieses Dach-Wikifolio bildet eine Auswahl von renditestarken und langfristig erfolgreichen Wikifolios ab, in die ich selbst investiere.

Ziel ist es, das Wikifolio investierbar zu machen, um es als Real-Money-Portfolio mir selbst und auch anderen bereitzustellen.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFTRADBEST
Date created
2020-05-20
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

miwi13
Registered since 2016-12-10
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios