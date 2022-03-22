See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Value and turnaround Stocks

TW1090

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2022-03-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.13×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

In contrast to my other Wikifolios I am currently managing I am investing in this Wikifolio only in stocks that I have hand selected based on a fundamental analysis (VS. price) rather than running software algorithms basedn on a technical analysis.
This portfolio aims for a stable growths approach having in average a lower price-earnings ratio suitable for long term investments. However I invest only in stocks where I see a potential of an annual profit of 15% as a minimum. A broad diversification will ensure a low volatility. Personally I am also invested into all active positions of this Wikifolio. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFTW1090VT
Date created
2022-03-20
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TW1090
Registered since 2020-09-26
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios