UBI Savings Plan

In diesem Musterportfolio kann in das gesamte Anlageuniversum investiert werden. Die Auswahl der möglichen Investitionen erfolgt durch Anwendung der modernen Portfoliotheorie (CVaR) und konsequentem Risikomanagement. Es können auch Hebelzertifikate (Long und Short) gehandelt werden. Als Risikomaß wird der maximale Drawdown (MDD%) herangezogen. Der Anlagehorizont ist kurzfristig. This virtual portfolio can invest in global securities according to the specified investment universe. The investment idea just follows the modern portfolio theory (CVaR). In additon it can trade in the short-term options (long and short) for quick and short entries or for hedging purposes. Trading horizon is short-term.