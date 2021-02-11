See all wikifolios
Futuremark - Underdog

Lukasogier

Performance

  • -0.8 %
    since 2021-02-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.62×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

In this wikifolio, so-called underdogs are selected, which mostly operate in emerging markets and can hardly be found due to their weak media presence.
By means of special tools and analysis procedures, this portfolio includes those that have a strong medium- to long-term potential and a convincing business idea with a verifiable track record.
The selection is based on the following criteria:
1. market capitalization
2. business model
3. debt/equity ratio
4. Altman Z-Score
5. company balance sheet

The investment duration amounts to a very long-term investment, as I seek out companies that have high potential and can therefore generate high profits, especially in the long term. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFUNDERD0G
Date created
2021-02-08
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Lukasogier
Registered since 2021-02-01
