See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

VOLA 2021 E

handleVolatilit

Performance

  • +1.3 %
    since 2021-08-09
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.50×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This wikifolio may be composed of north american companies.

The analysis of the volatility present in the market and in individual values ​​may be the basis for decisions to act and the optimal time to act. This probability analysis is carried out on the basis of various volatility indicators with the aid of quantitative models.

In my opinion, by understanding volatility, it is possible to identify attractive investment opportunities and at the same time limit the risk of loss. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFVOLA2021
Date created
2021-08-09
Index level
High watermark
100.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

handleVolatilit
Registered since 2021-06-14
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios