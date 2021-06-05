Trading Idea

Die Strategie investiert in die relative Volatilitätsrisikoprämie durch den Verkauf der impliziten Volatilitäten an den Optionsmärkten. Die Strategie hat sehr hohe Risiken. In turbulenten Märkten wird mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit 100% des eingesetzten Kapitals verloren, sodass es zu einem Totalausfall kommen kann.



### English ################################################

The strategy invests in the volatility risk premium by selling relative option implied volatility. This is a high risk strategy. The portfolio will almost certainly lose 100% of its value in turbulent market times. In case markets drop, everything can be lost. show more

This content is not available in the current language.