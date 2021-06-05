See all wikifolios
Volatility Risk Premium

Christina Becker
Investora

Performance

  • +1.6 %
    since 2021-06-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Die Strategie investiert in die relative Volatilitätsrisikoprämie durch den Verkauf der impliziten Volatilitäten an den Optionsmärkten. Die Strategie hat sehr hohe Risiken. In turbulenten Märkten wird mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit 100% des eingesetzten Kapitals verloren, sodass es zu einem Totalausfall kommen kann.

The strategy invests in the volatility risk premium by selling relative option implied volatility. This is a high risk strategy. The portfolio will almost certainly lose 100% of its value in turbulent market times. In case markets drop, everything can be lost. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFVOLAPREM
Date created
2021-06-03
Index level
High watermark
100.7

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Investora
Christina Becker
Registered since 2013-03-31
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

