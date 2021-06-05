Volatility Risk Premium
Last Login: 2021-06-05
Performance
-
+1.6 %since 2021-06-03
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-06-03 at 02:40 pmDE000SD0B5L5Price EUR 6.220 37.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Die Strategie investiert in die relative Volatilitätsrisikoprämie durch den Verkauf der impliziten Volatilitäten an den Optionsmärkten. Die Strategie hat sehr hohe Risiken. In turbulenten Märkten wird mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit 100% des eingesetzten Kapitals verloren, sodass es zu einem Totalausfall kommen kann.
### English ################################################
The strategy invests in the volatility risk premium by selling relative option implied volatility. This is a high risk strategy. The portfolio will almost certainly lose 100% of its value in turbulent market times. In case markets drop, everything can be lost. show more
### English ################################################
The strategy invests in the volatility risk premium by selling relative option implied volatility. This is a high risk strategy. The portfolio will almost certainly lose 100% of its value in turbulent market times. In case markets drop, everything can be lost. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFVOLAPREM
|
Date created
|2021-06-03
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Christina Becker
Registered since 2013-03-31
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis