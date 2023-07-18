Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

VIX Futures

NoCrystalBall

Last Login: 07/18/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+33.5%
since 02/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-9.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
145 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio handelt aktiv strukturierte Produkte, die auf VIX-Futures lauten. Die Handelsstrategie beruht auf verschiedenen proprietären Signalen (u.a. Carry, Trend / Mean Reversion, Volatilität) und kann sowohl Long- als auch Short-Positionen einnehmen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFVOLATIL3

Date created

02/23/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

133.1

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Halbleiter Sektor

Zainab Hameed-Langer

+22.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

finkener-trading strategy

Achim Finkener

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wikirobot

Hermann Hendrich

+4.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trading-Ideen Long und Short

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+30.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG