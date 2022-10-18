Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Low Volatility Value Target Fund

Tobias Friemelt

 | TobiasF

Last Login: 10/18/2022

+0.7%
since 10/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.5%
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
14 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

The low volatility anomaly refers to the finding that stocks exhibiting lower volatility achieve higher returns than can be explained by the efficient market theory (Capital Asset Pricing Model). This anomaly is persisted throughout many years of research and has generated above volatility adjusted returns. Adding a value filter to the decision process should further strengthen the return profile and generate an additional alpha throughout the funds lifetime.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFVOLVALUE

Date created

10/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

