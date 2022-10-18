Low Volatility Value Target Fund
+0.7%
since 10/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.5%
Max loss
0.50
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
14 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
The low volatility anomaly refers to the finding that stocks exhibiting lower volatility achieve higher returns than can be explained by the efficient market theory (Capital Asset Pricing Model). This anomaly is persisted throughout many years of research and has generated above volatility adjusted returns. Adding a value filter to the decision process should further strengthen the return profile and generate an additional alpha throughout the funds lifetime.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFVOLVALUE
Date created
10/04/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0