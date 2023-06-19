High Dividend Div. GLP
+2.4%
since 12/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.7%
Max loss
0.43
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
187 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Breit diversifiziertes Aktien Portfolio Global. High Dividenden Titel > Dividenden Champions. Dividende wird aktiv reinvestiert um einen maximalen Zinseszins-Effekt zu erhalten. Aktiv und antizyklisch bewirtschaftet Gleichgewichtet und immer wieder rebalanced.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFWEEWEWEF
Date created
12/14/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
108.0