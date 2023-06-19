Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

High Dividend Div. GLP

ChrisSwissTrade

Last Login: 06/19/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.4%
since 12/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.7%
Max loss
0.43
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
187 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Breit diversifiziertes Aktien Portfolio Global. High Dividenden Titel > Dividenden Champions. Dividende wird aktiv reinvestiert um einen maximalen Zinseszins-Effekt zu erhalten. Aktiv und antizyklisch bewirtschaftet Gleichgewichtet und immer wieder rebalanced.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFWEEWEWEF

Date created

12/14/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

108.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+9.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG