Wikyra
-0.1%
since 05/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
0.44
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Ausprobieren und schauen wie sehr man im Minus oder Plus ist damit mehr Erfahrungen gemacht werden kann und man in der Realität nicht dieselben oder ähnliche Fehler macht. Tipps und/oder ähnliches sind immer Willkommen
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFWELLEN16
Date created
05/10/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.6