Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Wikyra

Kyra

Last Login: 05/23/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 05/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
0.44
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Ausprobieren und schauen wie sehr man im Minus oder Plus ist damit mehr Erfahrungen gemacht werden kann und man in der Realität nicht dieselben oder ähnliche Fehler macht. Tipps und/oder ähnliches sind immer Willkommen

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFWELLEN16

Date created

05/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+20.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG