Weltweiter Invest
+1.6%
since 03/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Das „wikifolio“ soll hauptsächlich in ETFs und Aktien investieren. Im Fokus steht die Investition in die wichtigsten internationale Aktienmärkte der Welt. Das Ziel ist langfristig von der Entwicklung der Weltwirtschaft zu profitieren, hohe Abhängigkeit von einzelnen Ländern und Branchen soll vermieden werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFWELTWIKI
Date created
03/02/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.3