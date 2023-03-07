Skip to content
Weltweiter Invest

LongTading

Last Login: 03/07/2023

+1.6%
since 03/02/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Trading Idea

Das „wikifolio“ soll hauptsächlich in ETFs und Aktien investieren. Im Fokus steht die Investition in die wichtigsten internationale Aktienmärkte der Welt. Das Ziel ist langfristig von der Entwicklung der Weltwirtschaft zu profitieren, hohe Abhängigkeit von einzelnen Ländern und Branchen soll vermieden werden.

Master data

Symbol

WFWELTWIKI

Date created

03/02/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.3

Investment Universe

