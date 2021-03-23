See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

World Crisis

Ozan Caglar
Goldmaster

Performance

  • -1.5 %
    since 2021-03-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.47×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Trading idea

A) Content of the portfolio:
This portfolio is intended to invest primarily in precious metals and defensive and anti cyclical stocks. The motto should be inflation protection, value investing and profits despite crises. To reduce risk, the portfolio should be defensive and diversified by industry. To a certain extent, the portfolio should also protect against stock market crashes. For the same reason, anti cyclical stocks are also to be included.

B) Decision-making
For decision-making, the economic situation should flow, but also the fundamental analysis. As part of the fundamental analysis, factors such as the economic cycle and inflation should be included. Industry and regional analyzes are also to be carried out. The financial policy of the central banks and parliaments should also be taken into account. The purchase strategy, i.e. the entry in the event of a setback as a favorable entry opportunity (recovery approach), should also be used.

C) The investment strategy should be largely long-term. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFWORLDCRI
Date created
2021-03-18
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Goldmaster
Ozan Caglar
Registered since 2021-01-06
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios